Kourtney Kardashian Had No Hesitation About Taking Travis Barker's Last Name: 'A Given'

Kourtney Kardashian — now Kourtney Kardashian Barker — has explained why she decided to take husband Travis Barker's last name.

"It was a given. It was just a given," the Lemme founder said on Monday morning's TODAY.

Kourtney, 43, revealed she's made Kardashian her middle name, and Barker is now her legal last name. "It wasn't a thought. Now my middle name is Kardashian," she said.

The POOSH founder and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, tied the knot in an Italian wedding ceremony on May 22. The lavish ceremony was just one of three weddings for the newlyweds, including a "practice" wedding in Las Vegas for which they didn't have a license.

Before jet-setting to Italy for their arranged nuptials, the Barkers tied the knot legally in a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

Together, they share a blended family made up of Kourtney's kids with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9 — and Travis's kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

The couple also remain close with Travis's 23-year-old ex-stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom Moakler, 47, shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Of the family, Kourtney said her own life experience — with a blended family from Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner — has influenced their parenting.

"Because I came from a blended family, we have experience," she explained. "And also we've known each other and I've had my own relationship with his kids for 10 years … I think it makes it easy."

Kourtney appeared on the morning talk show to introduce her new gummie vitamin brand, Lemme. On Monday, Kourtney announced three variations of the gummies on her Instagram.