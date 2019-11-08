Kourtney Kardashian Says She'll Be Taking a Step Back from Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Fans won’t be seeing Kourtney Kardashian in the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as often as they’re used to.

During a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, the mother of three revealed that she would be taking a step back from her family’s reality show to focus on her children — sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained to ET‘s Keltie Knight before reassuring, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” Kourtney, 40, continued. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Criticized by Mommy Shamers Over Son Reign’s Long Locks: ‘Cut His Hair’

As for whether Kim and Khloé Kardashian believe KUWTK will go on without Kourtney, her younger sisters said while they will miss having Kourtney on the show, they don’t believe she’ll be gone forever.

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé, 35, explained. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”

“They all come back,” the Good American founder added.

The sisters then joked that Kourtney’s absence could potentially lead to another spinoff for their family, just as they did years ago with Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, and Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons.

“Just Kim and Khloe take—” Kim, 39, joked, as Khloé chimed in, “Take Calabasas! It’s just Kim and I now.”

“Calabasas, it’ll be amazing!” Kim said with a laugh. “We can live in the condo with all of our kids and see how that goes.”

“Not for me!” Kourtney reiterated.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: The Most Epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sibling Fights Ever

As most fans know, Kourtney, who shares her three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, often speaks out about how important family is to her.

Over the summer, Kourtney shared numerous photos from their many trips to Costa Rica, Idaho, and Italy, often captioning the shots about how she felt “overwhelmingly grateful” for the time with her children abroad or how they “fulfilled her.”

The reality star also had some choice words for Internet trolls who commented on her Idaho vacation photos, claiming that she doesn’t work.

“Who says I am not a working mom?” she wrote back. “Because I most definitely am. Working mom’s can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

“We all have our priorities,” the Poosh founder said in another comment. “So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

Kourtney isn’t the first Kardashian family member to temporarily step away from the show.

RELATED VIDEO: Greatest Moments in Reality History: Long Live Lord Disick

Her brother Rob Kardashian also previously retreated from the KUWTK cameras, telling PEOPLE in 2016, “I gained a bunch of weight and was super uncomfortable in my skin. The whole weight thing really affected me.”

He has since returned to the spotlight, showing off his slimmed-down figure from working out at Kim and Kendall Jenner‘s recent birthday celebrations, but has not yet appeared on the show.

KUWTK has been on the air since Oct. 2007 and has become one of the longest-running reality programs on television. The show, which documents the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is currently in its 17th season.