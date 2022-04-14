Kourtney Kardashian Takes Selfie with 'Happy Wife, Happy Life' Sign After Las Vegas Wedding

The selfie comes after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in a "practice" wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian is getting accustomed to married life.

The Kardashians star, 42, who is engaged to Travis Barker, posted a selfie Thursday to her Instagram Story in which she posed in a mirrored restaurant surface that featured a "happy wife, happy life" sign.

She linked to a story entitled "10 Simple Ways to Be Happy" on her Poosh blog.

Kardashian previously tied the knot with Barker, 46, during a "practice" wedding ceremony earlier this month at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after attending the Grammy Awards together.

Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Poosh founder later clarified that the ceremony was not legally binding since they did not have a marriage license. A few days after the ceremony, Kardashian shared a series of photos from the impromptu wedding.

"Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," Kardashian wrote.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple plans on taking a more intimate approach to their nuptials, although Kardashian's famous family wants to be a part of the festivities.

"They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends. Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it," the insider said, noting that since it's her first wedding, the Kardashian/Jenner brood "wants to throw her a bridal shower, a bachelorette party and celebrate as much as possible."

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October when he popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California. PEOPLE previously confirmed their relationship in January 2020.

"She's over the moon," a source told PEOPLE in December of the romance. "They're almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they'd fall in love like this again."

travis barker, kourtney kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Frank Micelotta/Hulu/Shutterstock

The source added that Kardashian loves the way Barker treats her kids. "He's so sweet and loving towards her and her children," they said. "Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well."