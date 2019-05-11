Coolest babysitter ever!

Hours after Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West announced they had welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, took over babysitting duties in the best way possible.

On Friday night, Kourtney took her daughter Penelope, 6½, and Kim’s daughter North, 5½, to an Ariana Grande concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Grande is currently embarking on her Sweetener world tour, which will next head to Las Vegas for a Saturday night show.

In photos from the night shared to her Instagram Story, Kourtney (who dressed up as the pop star for Halloween last fall!) shared footage of Grande singing her song “R.E.M.”

The 40-year-old reality star also shared a sweet photo of cousins Penelope and North posing on a bench, captioning the image “past our bedtime.”

The Kardashian family is known for being big fans of Grande — besides Kourtney’s tribute Halloween costume, mom Kris Jenner even starred in the music video for Grande’s song “thank u, next.”

In the video, Kris, 63, portrays the mom to Grande’s Regina George from Mean Girls. Dressed in a pink tracksuit to assume the role famously played by Amy Poehler in the movie, Kris proudly records Grande’s “Jingle Bell Rock”-inspired performance. (A sneak peek at the filming of the music video will air on Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.)

The concert outing came only hours after Kim, 38, announced on Twitter that she and West had welcomed their fourth child, a son, via surrogate.

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” Kardashian West tweeted, following up minutes later with a second post that read, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children North, Saint and Chicago Kim Kardashian/Instagram

News that the couple’s surrogate was in labor came Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when Kourtney stopped by during mom Kris’ appearance for a surprise visit — again filling in as babysitter for her younger sister.

Along with quite the brood — her three children (Penelope, Reign Aston, 4, and Mason Dash, 9) plus Kim’s children North, Chicago, 15 months, and Saint, 3 — Kourtney brought the news that Kardashian West’s surrogate would be giving birth shortly, explaining why her sister wasn’t on the show as planned.

“What! What are we doing here?!” said Jenner visibly shocked, adding, “For how long?”

“And nobody knows, so everyone in the audience don’t tell,” Kourtney explained while laughing.

“Kim and Kanye were both present for the hospital birth on Thursday,” an insider told PEOPLE on Friday. “They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim.”

“The baby is still at the hospital today, but it seems he will be home before Mother’s Day,” the source added.