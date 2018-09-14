Watch Kourtney and Khloé Surprise Kim Kardashian with a Flash Mob: 'I'm Literally Going to Cry'

The Kardashians aren’t getting their own prank show for nothing.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian decides to get back at her sister Kim for throwing shade at her dance class. Her plan? To surprise her sister with a full-blown flash mob.

In a sneak peek at the scene, Kim, 37, and Khloé, 34, are strolling through the mall, enjoying some ice cream, when a couple of dancers start gathering. And when they spot Kourtney, 39, and family friend Malika Haqq joining the crowd, Kim can hardly believe her eyes.

“What the f— is going on?” she says, laughing. “I’m literally going to cry.”

“I’m literally dying inside over this flash mob,” she says later. “I just can’t even believe you guys.”

Tune in on Sunday to catch the full dance.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!