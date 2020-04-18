Kourtney Kardashian Surprised with Birthday Parade by Her Family as They Practice Social Distancing

Image zoom AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is spending time with her family as she celebrates her 41st birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent her special day at her Calabasas, California, home with her three kids: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, as well as daughter Penelope, 7½ — who planned a very special surprise for her mom.

"I have the sweetest daughter in the whole world," the proud mom wrote on social media alongside a series of videos that documented the sweet trail of petals her daughter scattered throughout their home.

“She made all of this?” her son Reign could be heard asking his mother admiringly, as Kardashian called the thoughtful gesture the "most special thing I’ve ever seen."

Image zoom Penelope surprises her mother with trail of flower petals Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, that wasn't the only surprise Kardashian's family had in store!

The mother of three went on to share a very special Minnie Mouse balloon display she had received on behalf of sister Khloé Kardashian and her 2-year-old daughter True. "The things that make me happy," she wrote alongside a photo of the sentimental decoration.

That same day, the birthday girl's sisters and loved ones gathered outside Kourtney's home to surprise her with a parade as they practiced social distancing. Many cheered with posters and decorated their vehicles with balloons as they lined Kourtney's driveway.

Image zoom Kenall Jenner/Instagram

On Saturday, Kendall Jenner sent her older sibling a birthday tribute, posting several throwback photos on her Instagram Story. "My smallest, big sister @kourtneykardash," the model wrote.

Khloé was also among the first to wish her sister a happy birthday, as she noted just how “blessed” she feels to have Kourtney as her “best friend.”

"In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that,” she wrote. “You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life.”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kenall Jenner/Instagram

A day before her birthday, the mom of three reminisced about her celebrations last year when she took a bike ride with her friends. "Last year on my birthday(don’t video and bicycle folks)!" she wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow of group photos and videos.

As for how Kardashian has been balancing social distancing and co-parenting with ex Scott Disick, a source recently told PEOPLE that the exes "have created a safe situation for the kids."

"The kids are able to spend time with Scott too," the source said of Disick, 36, adding that he and girlfriend Sofia Richie "stay at his house" for the time being.

"They are not seeing any other people right now. Sofia is not even spending time with her family, including her dad [Lionel Richie]," the source said. "The kids visit Scott as usual. Otherwise, the kids live with Kourtney. They stay home and are not around other people."

The Poosh founder also recently told fans during an Instagram Live talk that she and Disick have been providing a "different change of scenery" for their kids.

"I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses… I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. They have their own dog there, there's just a different vibe in the different houses," she shared.

"I know he's practicing really safe rules as well," Kardashian said of Disick.

In March, Kardashian shared a glimpse at how she and her kids are keeping busy indoors. "We've been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together," she said in a video, showing son Reign dressed in his pajamas.

Kardashian isn't the only family member to have celebrated her birthday amid the coronavirus outbreak. Her niece True Thompson recently marked her second birthday during an intimate party with only her mom Khloé Kardashian and dad Tristan Thompson at her home.

