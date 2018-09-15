Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out with Model Luka Sabbat, 20, After Younes Bendjima Split

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t seem to be missing Younes Bendjima.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, was seen outside The Nice Guy in Los Angeles with 20-year-old actor and model Luka Sabbat.

Kardashian dressed up for the occasion, wearing a sparkly white mini-dress that clung to her curves, while Sabbat wore a low-key black t-shirt with matching pants and sneakers.

Sabbat is close with the famous siblings and was one of the lucky famous faces who scored an invite to Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party in August. He also was in attendance for the Kardashian’s Labor Day party earlier this month, as was the newly single reality star.

While Kardashian went on to share a photo from the night — during which she was spotted at the WME pre-Emmys bash with several people — the Grown-ish actor did not appear in Kardashian’s image on Instagram.

Kardashian and Bendjima, 25, broke up in early August just a few days after he was photographed getting cozy with another woman in Mexico.

Although the pair were photographed grabbing dinner in early September, they have not been seen together in public since.

In the wake of the couple’s split, a source told PEOPLE that the coupling may have strained Kourtney’s relationship with her sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” the source said. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”

Added the source, “This could be a really positive thing for her relationship with her family.”

Kourtney first met Bendjima in Paris in October 2016 — just one night before her sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint. The model, who is Algerian and speaks fluent French, acted as a translator throughout the ordeal.

By May 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the two had started seeing each other, and they went public with their romance in Cannes later that month.

Shortly before the pair split this summer, they took an extended romantic vacation together in Italy, where they were eventually joined by the reality star’s three children.