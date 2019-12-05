Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Younes Bendjima Looked 'Intimate' During Art Basel in Miami: Source

Kourtney Kardashian reunited with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima during Art Basel this week in Miami.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 40, and Bendjima, 26, were both at the opening of Maggio Cipriani’s new nightlife concept Socialista Miami on Tuesday night. According to the source, they came separately, didn’t stay long — just fifteen minutes or so — and then slipped out the back door together.

“They were on the couch together, pretty intimate in a corner,” the source says. “They did not want people taking photos of them.”

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Also in attendance were supermodels Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls, as well as Fai Khadra, one of Kendall Jenner‘s close friends. The new venue serves as an intimate lounge under the main Cipriani restaurant in downtown Miami. Touted as a “Caribbean inspired playground,” it features multiple rooms designed by Carlos Armada, as well as a dim, garden-style terrace overlooking the city waters.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Kardashian and Bendjima separately attended the Dior Men show, along with another of her exes, Grown-ish actor and model Luka Sabbat.

The two also partied together the following night. In a TMZ photo, Kardashian and Bendjima can be seen behind the DJ booth at LIV in Miami Beach alongside Jenner and Hadid at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Kardashian and Bendjima called it quits in August 2018, over a year after they first went public with their relationship. The Algerian model was Kardashian’s first longterm boyfriend after her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick ended in 2015.

In the wake of her breakup with Bendjima, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship drove a wedge between Kardashian and her family.

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” the source said. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”

After the split, Kardashian was briefly linked to Sabbat, 22, though the romance fizzled out. Nevertheless, she has remained at least somewhat friendly with Bendjima and Sabbat; both attended her 40th birthday party in April.

In September, Kardashian and Bendjima were spotted holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles, though a source told PEOPLE at the time that it was “more of a friend situation.”

“They spend some time together,” the source said. “You could call it casually dating. It’s definitely not a relationship. They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him.”

“She isn’t happy about being photographed with him, though,” the source added. “She has been trying to just keep it private.”