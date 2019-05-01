Kourtney Kardashian 'Spends a Ton of Time' with Ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, Source Says

No love triangle here.

Though Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians explored whether Sofia Richie might be uncomfortable with how close Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are, a source tells PEOPLE that the three get along perfectly well.

“As much as people would love there to be, there isn’t any drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney,” says the source. “They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids.”

Kourtney, 40, and Disick, 35, ended their nine-year relationship almost four years ago, but they continue to co-parent sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 6. Disick and Richie, 20, have been dating for about a year and a half. Though Disick and Kourtney went through a rough patch in the first couple of years after their split, they’ve managed to put their drama behind them and are now in a much better place.

“Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time,” the source says. “It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

The source also insists that a romantic reconciliation is not in the cards between Kourtney and Disick.

“As much as Kourtney and Scott get along now, they’re not going to get back together,” the source says. “They’re just both glad to be in a good place.”

And as for Disick and Richie? According to the source, the father of three is “beyond happy” in the relationship.

“She’s so good for him,” says the source.

On Sunday’s KUWTK, which was filmed last fall, Kourtney and Disick headed to Bali on a family trip, where a renowned local healer called them “soulmates.” After the reading, both admitted that it was “a lot to take in.”

“I don’t really know what to think. I’m in another relationship,” said Disick. “I just want to take whatever good away from it that I can.”

“I just really wasn’t expecting that this is what was going to come out of this reading,” Kourtney added. “I feel really claustrophobic or something. We’ve come to such a good place — we’re finally able to travel together as a family. There are so many positives. But the whole soulmate thing comes up … I don’t know. It’s just a lot to think about.”

Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, was curious about how Richie — who wasn’t on the trip — felt about the situation.

“If I was Sofia, I would be so insecure,” she told Disick. “I don’t care how confident you are. It’s weird if you’re Sofia.”

“I mean, Sofia knew going into this that I was extremely close with Kourtney,” Disick said. “She was like, ‘Listen, I will never get between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable.’ “

“That’s very mature of her,” Khloé said. “I don’t know if I could do it.”

“I couldn’t. She’s a better person than I am,” Disick responded. “I thought for a very long time that I was going to live a very miserable life. I didn’t think that I was going to have happiness again. My biggest thing to Kourtney was no matter who we’re with, even though our children might not see everything, they do feel it and they can hear it and everyone needs to be okay with each other.”

When Khloé asked if the whole soulmate thing would bother Richie and cause a fight between them later, Disick wasn’t sure how to respond.

“I definitely don’t want to disrespect my relationship with Sofia because it means a lot to me,” he said. “Whether Kourtney and I are soulmates or not, I feel like I owe a lot to Kourtney for the times that I missed when I wasn’t the best partner to her. So I feel like I will forever be making up for that lost time for the rest of her life.”

“At the end of the day, I don’t want to hurt anybody,” he added. “Sofia knows that we’re raising three kids together and until our kids are 100, I’ll still be making sure that Kourtney and my kids are a priority in my life.”

When Kourtney asked Disick how he felt about the healer calling them soulmates a few days later, he offered a diplomatic answer.

“I kind of think it’s one of those things that you can take it any way you want to take it,” he said. “You can be negative and think the guy is full of crap and feel nothing came of it, or you can take it positive and just feel like he’s wishing nothing but good upon you and your life and your future.”

“He wasn’t really telling us anything we don’t know,” he added. “We have three children, we love each other and we’re family. I’m happy with that.”

“We’re definitely in a great place,” Kourtney agreed. “We’re very lucky.”

“It feels like we’re entering a more transparent phase of our co-parenting relationship,” she reflected later. “I don’t know what the definition of soulmate is, but Scott and I, we’re going to be in each other’s lives forever. We are soulmates, in a sense. No matter what, whether we’re ever together or not.”

