Kourtney Smacks Kim Kardashian in KUWTK Supertease: 'I Don't Want to Be Near Your Fat A—'

The return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is just two days away — and this season features an all-out brawl.

In the season 18 supertease that dropped on Tuesday, tensions between Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian West reach an all-time high as one confrontation gets shockingly physical.

“I will f— you up, you literal f—ing c—,” Kourtney, 40, yells at Kim, 39, chucking a boxed water at her.

The two start fighting, with punches and kicks flying on both sides. Khloé Kardashian desperately tries to separate them, but not before Kourtney smacks Kim — hard — across the face.

“Just get the f— out of here,” Kim snarls in the next scene. “I don’t even want to see your f—ing face.”

“I’m getting the f— out,” says Kourtney, crying. “I don’t want to be near your fat a–.”

Khloé, 35, narrates the dramatic clip. Dressed as mom Kris Jenner, 64, she reads a passage from the “Great Book of Kardashian-Jenner Tales.”

“Once upon a time, there lived a powerful queen who gave birth to five princesses, each with their own gifts and passions, from health to beauty to humor,” she says. “But as their kingdom grew stronger, so, too, did the burdens that came with it. Oh, you want to know what happens? Well, honey, you’ve got to stay tuned.”

The clip also teases Malika Haqq‘s pregnancy, Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, and Khloé’s next big prank with co-conspirator Scott Disick.

Drama between Kourtney, Kim and Khloé dominated the storyline last season, with Kourtney admitting she had reached her “breaking point” on the finale in December and didn’t want to film anymore.

But she did resume filming, with Kris explaining on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last month that her eldest daughter “just needed a little bit of a break.”

Kris also said that while she wasn’t there for the big fight, she told Kourtney and Kim that it was “ridiculous” and to “grow up.”

“I have not seen them really fight like that since they were in high school,” she said. “There was one time, I think it was way back, when Kim … did anybody see when Kim beat one of the kids over the head with her purse because her rims on her car weren’t right? It was so silly.”

“It took me back to that, but it made me really sad,” she continued. “I was like, ‘You guys can’t be fighting with each other.'”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!