"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on," Kourtney Kardashian wrote

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Who Says She's Pregnant: 'This Is the Shape of My Body'

Kourtney Kardashian shut down a fan who assumed she is pregnant thanks to a bikini photo that the reality star posted to Instagram.

On Wednesday, Kourtney, 41, posted a slideshow of photos of herself lounging around in two-piece paired with a cow pattern button-up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The post prompted one fan in particular to comment, "SHE'S PREGNANT."

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," Kourtney clapped back. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Kourtney shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney also had to set the record straight on whether or not she's expecting last month.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In an Instagram Live chat with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard, Kourtney recalled a recent comment asking if she was pregnant, to which she replied at the time, "Put the blessing out there though" with a prayer-hands emoji.

“So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’ … I could’ve taken that offensively … but I know that I didn’t look pregnant,” said Kourtney of the photo, in which she donned a floor-length orange frock that was open in the front, exposing her stomach. “I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times.”

“It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively,” she added. “Instead, I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe.”

Image zoom Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their children Instagram

Kourtney isn't the only member of her family to have to address pregnancy speculation.

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian found herself "disgusted" with fans after they began to speculate that she may be expecting her second child.

Khloé, 35, slammed the rumors on Twitter, writing, "I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away."

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Tells Daughter 'Love Yourself First' After Scott Disick's Rehab News

"The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick," Khloé continued.

Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with their baby girl True, who turned 2 last month.