Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Romantic Suite from Mexico Getaway for Travis Barker's Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been celebrating the Blink-182 rocker's 46th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian is pulling out all the stops for her future husband's birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, 42, has been unapologetically flaunting her romantic side since going public with Travis Barker in January, and a vacation for his 46th birthday proved to be no different.

While vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Kardashian gave fans a peek into what appeared to be the hotel room she shared with the Blink-182 drummer via her Instagram Story on Monday.

In a short clip, she panned across the suite and revealed the intimate setting, which included balloons in a bathtub surrounded by red roses. She later shared stunning sunset views.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

Kardashian described the vacation as "La romántica" in a series of bikini and poolside photos and videos she posted to her feed.

She brought her youngest two children, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — along for a horseback riding session on the beach earlier this week. Kardashian paired a set of photos with the caption, "At sunset ✨."

Fireworks and a movie night with the cult holiday classic Home Alone rounded out the trip, as shared on Kardashian's Instagram.

Following their Oct. 17 engagement at a beachside hotel, a family source told PEOPLE that it was a long time coming for the duo, who have been dating for nearly a year.

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the insider said. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."

Travis Barker Tells Kourtney Kardashian It's 'Our Turn Next' as They Attend Simon Huck's Wedding

"Travis was nervous, but Kourtney didn't hesitate for a second before she said yes," the source said, while an onlooker added, "Kourtney did not stop smiling."

Kardashian confirmed the engagement news herself with a set of romantic pictures from the special moment featuring her and Barker surrounded by red roses and white candles with the caption, "forever @travisbarker."

This marks Kardashian's first engagement. She previously dated Disick off and on from 2006 to 2015. She was also previously linked to model Younes Bendjima and grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat.