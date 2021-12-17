Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Rocker Side by Playing Drums Like Fiancé Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian called herself the “little drummer girl” in a series of photos posted to Instagram on Thursday

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a cue from her rock star fiancé, Travis Barker.

In a series of pictures posted to Instagram on Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, showed off her musical talents behind the drum set, captioning the photos, "little drummer girl."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first photo, the Poosh founder is smiling as she holds up a drum stick, looking casual and stylish in a neutral trench coat and black top.

The second pic is similar to the first, with Kardashian holding up both drum sticks as if she just finished an encore performance at a sold-out stadium show.

The third picture shows the mom of three, who recently celebrated sons Mason and Reign's birthday this week, concentrating on keeping a beat while she plays the drums.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first time Kardashian's been seen with a set of drumsticks in her hands. Ahead of Barker's performance on Saturday Night Live in October, where he played drums for musical guest Young Thug, the reality star playfully posed with a shirtless Barker, 46, on the couch backstage as she messed around with his drumsticks before he performed.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Tells Kourtney Kardashian It's 'Our Turn Next' as They Attend Simon Huck's Wedding

Although Barker and Kardashian have been friends for a long time – he's appeared on a few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and had lived in the same neighborhood for years – the couple made headlines earlier this year when PEOPLE confirmed in January that the pair had taken their relationship to the next level.

The couple then confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February and got engaged in October after Barker popped the question during a romantic beach proposal in Montecito, California.

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker's 46th Birthday Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret," a family friend told PEOPLE at the time. "The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there."