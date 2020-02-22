Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Some Booty Cleavage in Emerald Sequin Gown While Cooking in the Kitchen

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off in the kitchen — and it’s not her cooking skills!

On Friday, the Poosh founder, 40, shared a cheeky Instagram slideshow that shows her all dressed up in an emerald green sequin gown that boldly exposes some butt cleavage.

In the first shot, Kourtney looks back at the camera while heating up the stove. In the second photo the mom of three poses from the side while stirring the pot.

As for what Kourtney was making, the reality star wrote in the caption, “Cookin’ up positivi-tea.”

Her lifestyle brand Poosh commented on the post writing, “LOVE This Apple tea!”

While fans raved over the racy photo, many were quick to hilariously caution Kourtney from cooking with grease while in the ensemble.

“I hope you ain’t cooking bacon,” one user wrote.

Others questioned whether or not the fire was actually on.

“Burner not even on,” a different fan commented.

Nonetheless, the post was filled with compliments.

“Niiiiiceeeeee,” Adrienne Bailon wrote while model Winnie Harlow commented, “Ouuu and her cup runneth overrrr 😍”

While Kourtney may be baring all on Instagram, she isn’t regretting her decision to share less of herself on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“She is happy to be filming less for both herself and her kids,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

The source says Kourtney was becoming concerned about the negative effect growing up in the spotlight could have on her three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 5, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“As Kourtney and Scott’s kids get older, especially Kourtney feels that public exposure is not really beneficial for the kids. There are already trolls that post nasty comments about the kids,” the source says. “They are too young to read about it yet, but Kourtney would hate for them to read it as they get older. She feels more and more protective of the kids.”

But cutting down her hours in front of the camera hasn’t stopped Kourtney from getting involved in the drama. Kim Kardashian West has teased that tensions between the sisters hit an all-time high next season.

During an episode of Laura Wasser’s iHeartRadio Original podcast All’s Fair, Kim said that the situation between her and Kourtney gets “a little violent.”

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better,” she said. “But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”