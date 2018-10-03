Kourtney Kardashian Goes Shopping with 20-Year-Old Rumored Boyfriend Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat are continuing to spend time together.

The rumored couple was spotted leaving the Rick Owens store together in West Hollywood after doing some shopping.

The reality star had a smile on her face as she left the store with Sabbatt walking a few steps behind her.

The outing comes less than a week after Kardashian and Sabbat left a Hillsong church service together in Los Angeles before grabbing dinner at Crossroads.

The grown-ish star even wore a black hat emblazoned with “Kardashian” in gold cursive.

Sources recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 39, and Sabbat, a 20-year-old actor and model, started getting flirty after her split from Younes Bendjima, 25.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka,” one source said. “None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down-to-earth and good guy.”

Sabbat has been in the Kardashian orbit for some time: He was invited to Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party in August and also attended the Kardashians’ Labor Day party with pal Bella Hadid.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick, split from Bendjima this summer. A source told PEOPLE that the relationship drove a wedge between Kardashian and her sisters.

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” the source said. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”