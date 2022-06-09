"Romeo and Juliet vibes," the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram alongside photos from her and Travis Barker's combined party

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Her and Husband Travis Barker's Gothic 'Bach' Party

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing more content from the days leading up to her wedding!

The Poosh founder, 43, posted never-before-seen photos from what appeared to be her and husband Travis Barker's joint bachelor-bachelorette party in Palm Springs, California.

"Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach 🫀☠️❤️‍🔥🕯🖤," she wrote in the Instagram caption, with emojis that referenced the gothic theme.

The carousel of photos and video includes a picture of the couple leaning in for a kiss at a dinner table decorated with multiple white candles.

Another image shows a picture of a red heart-shaped cake with words that read, "KRAVIS 4EVER." The post also features an image of a human heart-shaped bag next to a red chalice.

The event presumably occurred before the couple famously wed in Portofino, Italy, on May 22. At the lavish ceremony, the pair were surrounded by their friends and family following a "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in April.

All six of their children were also in attendance for the ceremony: Kardashian's sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, as well as Barker's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

The bride wore a custom white mini-dress with a theatrically-long veil while the groom looked polished in a classic black suit. Both looks were crafted by Dolce & Gabbana.

The pair hosted their reception at the nearby 16th-century castle, Castello Brown, and shared their first dance as husband and wife to "Can't Help Falling in Love," as performed by Andrea Bocelli.

A source close to the happy couple previously told PEOPLE, "It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling. She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."

Following the weekend of wedding celebrations in Italy, the reality star added her married last name to her Instagram.

While her handle remains @kourtneykardash, the name on her profile now reads Kourtney Kardashian Barker, followed by a red heart emoji and a flame emoji.

Recently, Kardashian reflected on the day she became a legal life partner to the drummer, 46.

Sharing a carousel of images from the special day in Santa Barbara via Instagram, Kardashian wrote in the caption, "Two weeks ago today, when we drove to the courthouse to sign our marriage license before our wedding ceremony in Italy."