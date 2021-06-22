Since making their relationship public in February, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have documented plenty of quality time spent with each other's kids

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Beach Trip with Travis Barker and His Kids: 'Best Weekend'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a weekend well spent!

Kardashian first posted a video of the group running into the water as waves gently crashed against the shore. Barker led the pack, jumping head first into the waves.

Kardashian also included several photos from the getaway, including two of the beach and their loungers, a delicious-looking pasta dish from Italian restaurant Tre Lune, and a beautiful sunset.

"weekend 🤍," she captioned the post. Barker, 45, followed up in the comments section, calling it the "best weekend."

Since making their relationship public in February, the couple has spent plenty of quality time with each other's kids. Earlier this month, they celebrated Memorial Day with two of Kardashian's three kids, daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½, and son Reign Aston, 6.

Along with Penelope and Reign, Kardashian also shares son Mason Dash, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

In her Memorial Day Instagram post, Kardashian shared photos and videos of pool time and a giant inflatable water slide enjoyed by the kids and Barker.

The Poosh founder also posted a bikini selfie, as well as videos of herself and Barker rolling around on a grassy field. "happy weekend," Kardashian captioned the post.

In January, a source confirmed Barker and Kardashian's relationship to PEOPLE, and the couple made things Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend.

Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From Barker tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to packing on the PDA during a romantic getaway in Utah, the pair haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.

In May, Barker got a tattoo of the phrase "I love you" written in Kardashian's handwriting. The design was debuted on Kardashian's Instagram.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker "often spoils" Kardashian.