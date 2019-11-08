Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Good Morning Song After Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine' Goes Viral

Watch out Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian has her own good morning song — and it’s just as catchy as “Rise and Shine!”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney, 40, and her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian were discussing Kylie’s viral hit when Kourtney revealed she too sings to her children to get them to wake up.

“I have my good morning song, which I won’t sing to you right now,” Kourtney said shyly in a video shared by Khloé on Twitter.

Seeing that the Poosh founder was reluctant to sing the tune, Kim, 39, and Khloé, 35, did the honors for her.

“The sun is shining, hooray, hooray,” Kim and Khloé sang together adding, “Have a good day!”

And just like Kylie’s “Rise and Shine,” Kourtney’s melody was also remixed.

The altered version is a bit sped up and, of course, features auto-tune.

The source of Kylie’s viral moment is a YouTube video in which Kylie, 22, gives a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices. Toward the end of the clip, the business-savvy CEO enters her daughter Stormi Webster‘s playroom, waking the 1-year-old up with the morning greeting.

Since the moment struck a chord online, it has gone on to inspire several fan-made remixes, including one Stormi herself enjoyed dancing along to.

“Oh, you want daddy singing? I’m not good enough?” Kylie asked after the toddler requested to hear a song by her father, Travis Scott, instead.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reenacts Viral ‘Rise and Shine’ Meme for Brother Rob Kardashian

Image zoom Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

It’s the way in which Jenner sings “Rise and Shine” that caught the attention of the internet — and of pop superstar Ariana Grande.

“Can I sample,” Grande wrote on an Instagram Story, in which the “Thank u, Next” singer covers “Rise and Shine” in her trademark vocals. Kylie responded, agreeing to Grande’s use of the three words, as long as she gets to appear in the accompanying music video.

RELATED: Every Meme Viral Queen Kylie Jenner Has Inspired

Kylie has even capitalized off the moment by launching “Rise and Shine” merch.

The star posted links to two new hoodies available at her merchandise shop, one black and one white, both bearing the famous slogan.

Labeled as a limited edition, the hoodies cost $65 and are estimated to ship four to five weeks after ordering from The Kylie Shop.