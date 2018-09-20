Kourtney Kardashian Shades Kris Jenner for Having an Affair as Khloé Tries to Mediate

Old memories are stirring up tension between Kris Jenner and her daughters.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, things get personal when Kourtney Kardashian shades the momager for cheating on her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., with soccer player Todd Waterman.

“For some reason you do not give Mom the benefit of the doubt, ever, from your childhood and it’s really unfair,” Khloé Kardashian says in an attempt to mediate the situation. “You only remember with Todd or this or that.”

“I don’t sit there and dwell about Todd,” Kourtney insists.

When Jenner, 62, claims that her eldest daughter has her “own Todd right now,” Kourtney bristles. (When the scene was filmed, she was dating Younes Bendjima.)

“No, I actually don’t. I’m actually not married, and I’m not having an affair,” she fires back. “You can’t compare one to the other. That’s absolutely not true.”

“I’m just saying sometimes our memories get a little warped by our age,” Khloé says. “Don’t be so hard on your mom.”

RELATED: Everything Kris Jenner’s Kardashian Kids Have Said About the Affair That Ended Her Marriage

But Kourtney doesn’t think they’ll ever see eye-to-eye.

“I don’t think it’s even about talking to my mom about it,” she says later. “I think it’s like, we all have different experiences with my mom and I think it’s not something, really, that my mom can fix.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Calls Cheating on Husband Robert Kardashian ‘One of My Biggest Regrets in Life’

Jenner and Kardashian Sr. were married from 1978-1991 and welcomed four children together: Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloé, 34, and Rob, 31. The family patriarch was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died less than eight weeks later at age 59.

Jenner opened up about cheating on Kardashian Sr. in her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashian. In 1989, she had an affair Waterman, a decade her junior, which prompted the divorce.

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. Splash

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s OBJECTified this summer, Jenner admitted the affair was “nothing I’m proud of.”

“When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart,” she said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!