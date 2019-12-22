Kourtney Kardashian 'Seems Very Happy' Spending Time with Ex Younes Bendjima: Source

Kourtney Kardashian has been spending time with ex Younes Bendjima again.

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE that the pair could be rekindling their romance, which ended in August 2018 after they first met during a trip to Paris in October 2016. Bendjima was Kardashian’s first longterm boyfriend after her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick ended in 2015.

“In the past, Kourtney was very happy dating Younes and she feels the same now. They took a long break because Kourtney felt that she couldn’t trust him. He is trying to convince her that she can though,” the source says.

Recently, Kardashian, 40, and Bendjima, 26, went to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with her kids to celebrate Mason and Reign’s birthdays.

“Not only was Younes a great boyfriend, he was also great with Kourtney’s kids. They really like him,” the source shares. “It’s never easy being a single mom and dating. And Kourtney knows this. It seems she is giving Younes another chance. And she seems very happy about it.”

Kardashian and Bendjima have not publicly addressed a potential reconciliation, but an insider told PEOPLE earlier this month that the two appeared close during a night out in Miami.

A rep for Kardashian did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

According to the insider, they were both at the opening of Maggio Cipriani’s new nightlife concept Socialista Miami on Dec. 3 and slipped out the back door together. “They were on the couch together, pretty intimate in a corner,” the insider said. “They did not want people taking photos of them.”

The following night, Kardashian and Bendjima partied at LIV in Miami Beach. A source previously told PEOPLE they kept a low profile at the club and did their best to remain out of clear sight, though they were “dancing together and looked flirty.”

News of Kardashian and Bendjima’s possible reconciliation comes after she expressed a desire for more privacy in her personal life.

The mom of three’s need for boundaries became a source of conflict among her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian on the most recent season of KUWTK. During the season finale, Kourtney grappled with her future the long-running reality series, confessing she may have reached her limit.

“What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point,” she said. “Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”