The former couple have had a roller coaster year

Scott Disick Posts Picture of 'Dream Girl' Penelope as Kourtney Kardashian Gets Reflective In Instagram Message

Between raising their three children and seemingly breaking up, 2015 was a year of ups and downs for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Both Kardashian and Disick, however, are focusing on the positive as the year comes to a close.

Late Monday, Disick posted a picture of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Penelope on Instagram. In the adorable snap, Penelope is taking a nap in black leggings and a belly button-baring jean jacket.

“Dream girl,” the proud dad, 32, captioned the picture.

Also on Monday, Kardashian, 36, posted a photo collage of her “best nine” Instagram posts of the year. The collage includes several shots from her superhero-themed Halloween, sweet photos of 1-year-old son Reign and even a pic of Disick hugging son Mason, 6.

“Whatever happened over this past year, be thankful for where it brought you. Where you are is where you’re meant to be,” is Kardashian’s optimistic caption to the post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s mom Kris Jenner, who has also had a roller coaster of a year, posted the same quote on her own Instagram account on Sunday.