'Three's Company'! Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take Family Vacation in Mexico

The gang’s all here!

With just days to go before Christmas, Kourtney Kardashian hung out with her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie during a family vacation with Kardashian and Disick’s kids in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Disick, 35, had a sense of humor about traveling abroad with both his girlfriend and ex: “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY,” Disick captioned an Instagram image showing the trio relaxing on recliners — with Kardashian, 39, on his right, and Richie, 20, on his left — after the Daily Mail published photos of their day in the sun. Disick later deleted the image.

Though Disick sat between them in the photo he shared, the ladies lounged next to each other at one point, chatting and looking at Kardashian’s phone. Kardashian and Richie also walked on the beach together as the kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — played in the sand.

Kardashian opted for a black two-piece swimsuit, which she later partially covered up with a dark mini-skirt, while Richie wore an orange bikini and Disick rocked leopard-print swim trunks and a blue t-shirt.

Giving her seal of approval, Khloé Kardashian tweeted in response to a fan who called her sister’s vacation “co-parenting done right!!”

“Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!” tweeted Khloé, 34.

Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

RELATED: Sofia Richie Hopes Her Romance with Scott Disick Lasts, Source Says

Earlier, the father of three shared a photograph of his son Mason sitting on a plane, surrounded by birthday decorations.

The couple’s eldest child, who shares a birthday with their young son Reign, celebrated his birthday last week while Disick and Richie were traveling abroad.

“Birthday boy back at it again!!!” Disick captioned the image.

Although Richie and Disick have been dating for over a year and have gone on trips together with the father of three’s children, this is the first time that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has joined them.

Prior to the trip, Kardashian was seen out and about with her ex and Richie on two separate occasions. On Nov. 4, the reality star joined the couple for what a source told PEOPLE was a “quick” and “tense” dinner. Then, on Nov. 16, they all attended a gallery exhibit.

A source recently told PEOPLE that as her relationship with Disick grows stronger, Richie is continuing to navigate the complicated family dynamic with Kardashian.

“She loves Scott and wants to be with him,” a source told PEOPLE. “She loves being around Scott and his kids.”

The insider also shared that Richie is happy to have built up some trust with Kardashian and “proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sofia Richie ‘Knows’ Kourtney Kardashian Isn’t Her ‘Biggest Fan’ and Tries to ‘Deal’: Source

Although Richie rarely discusses their relationship, while appearing on Australian talk show The Morning Show in September, she shared that she and Disick are “very happy.”

The couple have been officially dating since September 2017 after initially sparking romance rumors that spring.