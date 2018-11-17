Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Attend L.A. Art Event with Ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

For the second time this month, Kourtney Kardashian had an outing with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

During a Friday night out in West Hollywood, the trio was spotted at the VIP preview for the Street Dreams gallery exhibit where pals Larsa Pippen, Brittny Gastineau and Amanda Lee were also in attendance. Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian West joined the group inside as well.

Dressed to impress, the eldest KarJenner sibling showed off her toned figure in a plunging white tank top and a pair of form-fitting black pants. Kardashian West, 38, also wore a curve-hugging ensemble, opting for a silver tank top and a pair of silver metallic leggings.

Meanwhile, Disick was dressed casually in a white shirt, black pants and a black-and-white jacket, and Richie dressed in a brown turtleneck mini dress.

Although Kourtney, Scott and Sofia did not pose for photos inside the event together, in one image taken at the event, the father of three can be seen standing in the background of a photo taken of the two Kardashian sisters.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Richie documented the evening by sharing a photo of herself in the car captioned “joyride.”

The gallery exhibit outing comes after Kourtney, Scott and Sofia were spotted all together for the first time on Nov. 4 when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joined the couple for what a source told PEOPLE was a “quick” and “tense” dinner.

And on Thursday, Kardashian shared a sweet photo from her recent Indonesian vacation, which showed her and Disick enjoying some family fun with their two sons Mason and Reign.

In the photo, Kardashian can be seen throwing up the hang loose hand sign while wearing a turquoise bra top paired with green trousers. Meanwhile, Disick opted for a surf pose as Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, mimicked him.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian “doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids.”

The source added, “Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things need to be when the kids are with Scott.”