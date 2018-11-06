Kourtney Kardashian Has a Night Out with Ex Scott Disick and His Girlfriend Sofia Richie

For the first time in their year-long romance, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

On Sunday evening, the couple — who have been officially dating since last September — left Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, after dining together. Kardashian, 39, departed the L.A. hotspot in a separate vehicle, according to photos obtained by RadarOnline.

Disick and Kardashian were together for nine years and have three kids: sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6.

The trio’s outing comes days after Disick, 35, and Richie, 20, traveled to Australia together. Disick also recently joined Kardashian on her family trip to Bali.

Though Disick and Richie’s relationship raised eyebrows at first due to their age gap, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star has come to support their romance.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia,” a source told PEOPLE in May. “The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”

The source added, “Sofia has shown over and over again that she is willing to stay with Scott even when things are not great — but Scott is doing well lately.”

Her famous family agrees.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem,” an insider close to the Kardashians told PEOPLE in September.

Richie hasn’t said much publicly about their relationship, though she opened up for a rare interview in September.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” the daughter of singer Lionel Richie told Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald’s The Goss. “We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

Richie said that while “it’s hard to fully avoid” tabloid speculation, she doesn’t waste her time and energy on it.

“Everything is so false. I don’t read it because I just get really angry,” she said.