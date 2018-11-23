The Kardashians are all about family — especially on Thanksgiving!

On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet shot of herself with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their three kids: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, after they all had a family sleepover.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian 😩😢i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!” Kourtney, 39, captioned the shot.

In the photo, Kourtney can be seen wearing a pink and green-patterned pajama set while standing alongside her children who are all wearing matching pajamas inspired by the iconic wallpaper of The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Scott, 35, opted for a black crewneck, leaf print shorts and white sneakers.

Hours before sharing the adorable photo, Kourtney posted videos of her Thanksgiving dinner on her Instagram Stories, in which she bragged about teaching her younger sister Kylie Jenner how to cook.

Kourtney also shared a video of Kylie, 21, making candied yams and a clip of her mom Kris Jenner making her “famous” brownies. Kris, 63, who was initially pictured in a black tracksuit, later changed into a figure-hugging Versace ensemble.

Kylie also shared videos of the feast, which consisted of an oven full of turkeys and ham as well as an assortment of desserts and dressings on the countertops.

“Kylie is learning cooking lessons from Kourtney,” Kourtney said in Kylie’s videos before the beauty mogul interrupted her with, “No, not from Kourtney I did this all by myself.”

In addition to taking pride in her cooking skills, Kylie shared a stunning family portrait of herself, Travis Scott and their 9-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

“Thankful,” Kylie captioned the black and white photo, which shows Stormi in the middle of her parents with Kylie sweetly kissing her on the cheek and Travis snuggling up to her on the other side.

For the shot, Kylie, Travis and Stormi wore all black.

Kylie then shared another Instagram from the photoshoot, but this time it is just of her and little Stormi — seemingly in honor of the baby’s first Thanksgiving.

Kim Kardashian West also shared moments from her Thanksgiving — outside of the kitchen. The mom of three shared a video on her Instagram Stories of herself riding a bike. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone,” Kim, 38, said in the clip.

Back in Cleveland, Khloé Kardashian posted photos and videos on her Instagram Stories from her Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson and their daughter True.

The first shot was a lavish display of desserts including donuts, cookies in the shape of Autumn leaves, pies and cupcakes. Kardashian also showed off her dinner table, which was adorned with white flower petals.

Kardashian later shared a clip of Savas Oguz, who brought her to the hospital the night baby True was born. In the video, Thompson can be seen standing in the background.

A source had previously told PEOPLE Kardashian, 34, wanted to her daughter to spend her first Thanksgiving with her father, as a family.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” said the insider. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”