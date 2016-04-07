The reality stars, who ended their nine-year relationship last summer, have been getting along well recently

'Familia Snowmobiling!' Friendly Exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Enjoy Quality Time with Their Kids in Vail

Adventure time!

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick bundled up during a Kardashian family vacation in Vail, Colorado, to enjoy a snowmobiling session with their son Mason, 6, and daughter Penelope, 3.

“Familia snowmobiling,” Kardashian, 36, captioned a selfie of the foursome, with she and Penelope on one snowmobile and Disick and Mason sharing another.

Kardashian also shared a sweet picture of herself hugging her daughter from behind, as well as a shot of Penelope and first cousin North West, 2, exploring the snowy hills.

Kardashian and Disick, 32, split last July after nine years together. In addition to Mason and Penelope, they also share son Reign, 1.

Though they have had their share of ups and downs since the split, in recent weeks the two appear to be getting along well as they co-parent the kids. The duo have spent plenty of friendly time together as a family, and recently joked about "getting back together" on Snapchat.

“She’s like my best friend,” Disick said of his ex during a radio interview last week. “I’ll love her ’til the day I die.”

Also taking part in the snowmobiling excursion was Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian West, her hubby Kanye West and their daughter North.