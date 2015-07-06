3 Signs Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Were Headed for a Split

After years of Scott’s troubled behavior, Kourtney put her children first and decided that enough is enough. Subscribe now to get the exclusive inside scoop on how Scott ‘threw it all away’ and why Kourtney finally ended it, only in PEOPLE!

After nine years and three children together, Kourtney Kardashian, 36, and Scott Disick, 32, have weathered more than a few storms.

But in the months leading up to their breakup, which sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday, the two seemed to be giving up the fight to stay together.

Here are a few red flags that proved the end was near.

They didn’t sleep in the same bed.

On an episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons, Disick, fresh off of his recent stint in rehab, revealed that he and Kardashian had separate sleeping arrangements. “We haven’t slept together in five years,” Disick said to Kardashian, who was then pregnant with their third child. During the intimate discussion she said she needed space to which he responded, “How much more space do you need?”

He bought his own house.

In December of 2014, Disick sprung for a $4 million Beverly Hills mansion. Though the purchase was described at the time as investment property that Disick planned to flip and resell, it caused no shortage of tension on KUWTK when Disick threatened to “fire” Kardashian (in her capacity as interior decorator) for buying overly extravagant fixtures. Now it would appear that Disick can outfit the five-bedroom, six-bathroom pad however he sees fit.

He was overwhelmed by the idea of a large family.

A month after the December birth of their son Reign Aston, Disick – who’d admitted on camera that he was “freaking out” about becoming a father again – went on a bender in Aspen. This after Kourtney warned him, also on camera, that she would ban him from the delivery room if he was drunk. On a later episode of KUWTK, Kourtney wouldn’t allow Scott back into the house after he showed up still visibly intoxicated from a night of partying. “I wish it was a little bit easier for me to be under control,” Disick said during the episode. “But it’s not.”