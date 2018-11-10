Kourtney Kardashian Says Wildfire 'Just Stopped' on Its Own Before Reaching Her Home

Kourtney Kardashian’s home has been spared from the Woolsey Fire, one of three wildfires that are continuing to spread across California, forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate.

On Saturday morning, the mother of three gave her followers an update on her Instagram Story, sharing that although the blaze had been headed “up the hill towards my house,” it “just stopped” on its own.

She also went on to share comparison shots showing the area where she lives filled with smoke and fire on Friday night, and an image of it flame-free on Saturday.

“This morning,” she wrote alongside the image, adding multiple prayer hand emojis.

In a separate post, the reality star went on to offer up prayers for everybody who has been affected by the fires.

“Glory be to God,” she wrote. “Hoping that the day continues like this and that the fire gets contained. To everyone removed from their homes, to those who lost their homes, to those affected let’s all continue to pray.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, had previously evacuated from her Calabasas home and sought refuge in sister Kendall Jenner’s house.

Although the 23-year-old model had attended the #REVOLVEAwards to accept the Icon of the Year Award on Friday night in Las Vegas, she was back in California by Saturday morning.

After sharing the good news that her house hadn’t been touched by the flames, Kourtney shared that Kendall had returned — and that they were currently embroiled in a pancake war.

“Kourt and i having a pancake war,” Kendall captioned a video showing a table full of ingredients, before turning the camera around to face her sister.

“It’s on, bitch,” the model added.

Later, showing off their handiwork, Kourtney posted a video comparing their two plates of pancakes. While Kendall’s appeared to be golden brown and plentiful, Kourtney had only managed to get a few slightly burned ones on the plate.

“Whose look better?” Jenner could be heard asking in the video, as she consulted a male friend who had been enlisted as a judge.

“What are we talking about? Mine are all gone because everybody ate mine,” Kardashian remarked.

“No, you’re just a slow cooker,” Kendall retorted, before showing her fans that Kourtney was still making the breakfast delights. “You cook one at a time.”

Clearly showing how grateful she felt for her sister, Kourtney went on to share another clip in which her children could be seen playing by a pool, labeled “Kenny’s safe house.”

Kourtney isn’t the only Kardashian who was forced to evacuate from her home.

On Friday, Caitlyn Jenner told fans she safely evacuated from her Malibu home. All of Malibu is under mandatory evacuation. “Don’t know if the house made it or not, it’s still up in the air,” Caitlyn said in a video shared on Instagram Friday. According to a photo published by TMZ, Caitlyn’s home was safe as of Saturday.

After evacuating her Hidden Hills home on Thursday night, Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet black and white photo of herself and the 6-month-old daughter of sister Khloé Kardashian on Twitter the following evening.

“Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece,” Kim tweeted. “We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”

Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that’s all that matters pic.twitter.com/RPPBTsKNd6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 10, 2018

Khloé was also affected by the fire, tweeting on Friday, “I just left with the clothes on my back but I think I packed Trues entire bedroom and closet into my car obviously she’s all that matters to me.”

The new mother had previously told concerned fans on social media that she is staying with her brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream.

Kendall’s younger sister Kylie Jenner also shared on her Instagram Story, “Fire is so close to my house hoping everyone is staying safe. I’m hoping for the best.”

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.