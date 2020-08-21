"Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas in privacy," Kourtney Kardashian says in the clip

KUWTK : Kourtney Kardashian Says Whoever Leaked Photos of Scott Disick in Rehab Should Be 'Ashamed'

Kourtney Kardashian says Scott Disick was "violated" after photos of him in rehab were leaked online.

In a sneak peek at the return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West calls Kourtney, 41, after reading online that Disick, 37, was seeking help at a treatment facility.

"Hey, is that true... about Scott?" Kim, 39, asks Kourtney over the phone, to which the Poosh founder responds "Yeah."

Kim explains in a confessional interview that she found out about Disick's stint in rehab after reading about it in the news.

"I heard that Scott went to rehab by seeing it online and it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him and I feel really bad for him," she says.

"It's really so awful," says Kourtney, clearly upset. "They leaked his actual conversation with the therapist. He's only been just him and the therapist."

Kourtney says Disick is reeling over the news, sharing: "He's never been more betrayed in his life."

"He's packing and he's definitely coming home," Kourtney explains. "He's really upset. Especially [since] he was actually going to work on himself... and like, his like traumas."

Kourtney then expresses in her own confessional interview that whoever leaked the photos "should be really ashamed of themselves."

Image zoom Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Keeping Up with the Kardashians/ Youtube

"Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas in privacy. He was completely violated," she says.

Back on the call, Kim asks "What about that breach of confidentiality?"

"Yeah, I think he absolutely should file a suit," Kourtney asserts.

The photo in question was leaked online in early May, just under a week after Disick arrived at the Colorado treatment facility. Disick then checked himself out and flew back to Los Angeles.

In a previous teaser, Disick himself expressed his frustration with the situation, saying: "There couldn't have been a bigger betrayal" during a zoom call with Kris Jenner, Kim, Rob and Khloé Kardashian.

"She leaked me being there to the press," Disick said. "I don't trust anybody here."

Since the incident, Disick remains focused on his children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, whom he shares with Kourtney.

Image zoom Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their children Instagram

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie have split again after reuniting earlier this summer.

"It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," says the source. "His kids will always come first."

A second source told PEOPLE the two "are not seeing each other."

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," says the source. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now."

In May, PEOPLE confirmed that the two were taking time apart. They had been dating since the fall of 2017, two years after Disick split from Kardashian.