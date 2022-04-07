The Kardashians star said there was no way for her and Travis Barker to get the necessary paperwork in the middle of the night

Kourtney Kardashian Says There Was No Way to Get Marriage License for Vegas Wedding Ceremony

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, the 42-year-old Poosh founder said she and Barker, 46, would have acquired a marriage license if they could have early Monday morning in Sin City.

"Kourt, I think you're the Kardashian of the week this week, because you went ahead and got fake married," host Jimmy Kimmel joked to his guest, who visited with sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, plus mom Kris Jenner.

"It's not called 'fake married!'" Kourtney exclaimed. "There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour."

"Isn't everything 24/7 there?" Kim, 41, interjected.

"That's what I thought. I'm like, are you guys lying? We asked five times. What do we have to do to make this happen?" Kourtney said. "It was 2 a.m. and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock."

"So you wanted to get married for real, but were unable to get married for real?," Kimmel asked of the "twist."

"We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart," Kourtney confirmed.

The update came on the same day The Kardashians star posted a carousel of photos from the ceremony on Instagram and confirmed that she and Barker did not obtain a license to marry at One Love Wedding Chapel.

"Found these in my camera roll," Kourtney wrote beside the candid shots, which showed the couple all lovey-dovey in matching leather jackets.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she continued. "Practice makes perfect."

The Blink-182 drummer also shared photos from their visit, writing beside two images from the evening, "What happens in Vegas ❤️🤵🏻‍♀️🤵🏻💒"

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that the couple decided to go to the chapel after their appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas to celebrate their romance.

"They had a great time in Las Vegas. The wedding was a cute last-minute celebration of their love. It wasn't planned and they didn't have a marriage license," the source said. "It was Travis' idea and Kourtney was excited. They are planning a small wedding for later this year. This was a fun practice run."

Following the ceremony, One Love Wedding Chapel's owner Marty Frierson spoke to PEOPLE and said the couple did "a lot" of "kissing and hugging" throughout their time at the chapel.

"They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love."

For the intimate affair, Frierson said Kourtney and Barker had specifically requested the Elvis Presley impersonator because it was "very important" for them to have "the Vegas experience."