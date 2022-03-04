Kourtney Kardashian revealed in a recent interview that she and fiancé Travis Barker previously took part in an Ayurvedic cleanse, which included a sex fast

Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Crazy' Sex Fast with Fiancé Travis Barker 'Made Everything Better'

Abstinence makes the heart grow fonder for Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker.

In an interview with Bustle for the publications's March cover story, the 42-year-old Poosh founder revealed that she and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, previously took part in an Ayurvedic cleanse, which included a sex fast.

The cleanse, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "encourages certain lifestyle interventions and natural therapies to regain a balance between the body, mind, spirit, and the environment."

"Oh my God, it was crazy," Kardashian told Bustle of partaking in the fast, before noting, "But it actually it made everything better."

"Like, if you can't have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it's so good," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum added.

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Daniella Midenge

PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021, and they later made things Instagram official after Valentine's Day that year.

The rocker then proposed to Kardashian at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, Calif., in October 2021.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE Barker "was nervous, but Kardashian didn't hesitate for a second before she said yes."

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the source explained. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."

A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair is planning their wedding and know exactly what they want for their upcoming nuptials.

Kardashian and her beau "want a very small wedding," the insider told PEOPLE exclusively last month.

"There are two weekends she's looking at in May. They don't want it to be a press frenzy," the source continued. "She wants it very private with closest friends and family." The insider added that Kardashian is "currently getting sketches of dresses" as well.

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Daniella Midenge

The upcoming wedding will mark the first time Kardashian has made her way down the aisle. She shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with ex Scott Disick.