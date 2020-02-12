Kourtney Kardashian Says Sister Khloé 'Ditched' Her Halfway Through Their Oscars Night Out

Kourtney Kardashian still isn’t over her Oscars night out with Khloé Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, called out Khloé, 35, in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, claiming that her younger sister had “ditched” her during their night out to an Oscars afterparty over the weekend.

Sharing a series of photos of them together from that night, Kourtney wrote on social media, “Date night, even though she ditched me half way through.”

The mom of three tagged Khloé along with hair guru César DeLeön Ramirêz, makeup artist Wendi Miyake and stylist Dani Michelle in the pictures.

Image zoom Khloé (left) and Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says Sister Kourtney Kardashian ‘Ruined’ Her Night Out at Oscars Afterparty

The post comes just a day after Khloé said on Twitter that Kourtney had somehow “ruined” her Sunday night.

Tagging her sister Kylie Jenner, who was also in attendance when they hit up an Academy Awards afterparty together, Khloé tweeted on Monday, “Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh.”

The Good American denim designer added in another tweet, “Oh @kourtneykardash!!!!!!”

Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night ? Ugh — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 11, 2020

Though it was unclear exactly how Kourtney may have ruined Khloé’s evening at the time, the sisters were relatively active on social media during the night out and documented their time together on their Instagram Stories.

In a video shared by Khloé, the Strong Looks Better Naked author can be heard calling Kourtney a “gorgeous girl” as they ride in a limousine together.

Image zoom Kourtney (left) and Khloé Kardashian Khoe Kardashian Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Try Keeping Up With Every Major Kardashian-Jenner Moment at the 2020 Oscar Afterparties

“Date night with my sister work wife @kourtneykardashian,” she captioned the clip.

In another video posted by Kylie, 22, Kourtney is seen goofing off in her seat as she snacks from a bag of Kings Hawaiian sweet rolls while sitting next to rapper Travis Scott.

“It be your own family sometimes,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Kylie Jenner Instagram

On Tuesday, after Kourtney had called out her sibling for allegedly leaving her halfway through the night, Khloé responded in the comments of the Poosh founder’s Instagram post.

“Gluten fraud!” she wrote, seemingly making a reference to Kourtney’s past gluten-free diet.

Khloé added in an other comment, “Still not feeling you.”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: How Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s Relationship Has Changed Since Becoming Moms

Though Kourtney has been previously know to steer clear from gluten, she revealed in 2018 that she was in the process of “switching things up” with her diet and re-familiarizing her digestive system with foods that she once purposely did not eat.

“Lately, I’ve been less strict about avoiding gluten and dairy,” she wrote on her now-defunct app. “I noticed my tummy would hurt when I occasionally treated myself to ice cream or pizza, so I’ve switched things up. I’m trying to keep small amounts of both dairy and gluten in my system, so my body is used to it when I do have a little.”

“Everything in my pantry is still free of dairy and gluten, so when I’m at home, it’s still how I eat,” she said at the time. “But when I go out, or have a craving, I’ll have whatever I want. I try to do everything in moderation in my usual routine.”