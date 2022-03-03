Kourtney Kardashian Says Filming Final Seasons of KUWTK Became a 'Toxic Environment' for Her

The Poosh mogul said in a new interview with Bustle that she "wasn't in the happiest place" while filming the E! reality show

In an interview with Bustle for the magazine's March cover story, the 42-year-old Poosh mogul revealed that shooting the reality show "became a really toxic environment at the end for me."

"There was, like, just a lot going on," Kourtney explained. "And even for me personally, I wasn't in the happiest place."

The reality star added that she would give herself "a pep talk before walking in" to film the show. "Like, say we were shooting at Khloé's house. I'd be like, 'It's gonna be a good day. Let's have a good mood. Let's put a smile on our face.' "

Over time, Kourtney said she realized that being the center of attention made her "actually feel uncomfortable" and led to insecurities and issues with decision-making.

"I think it was in a time when I maybe felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships," she told Bustle, later adding, "I was used to always being a bitch and having no feelings."

Kourtney attended therapy during her final two years on KUWTK. She said she believes filming "made me really sensitive," especially in terms of how she was treating others.

"Normally I'd have a really good comeback [to insults], like, 'Well, you're covered in cellulite,' " Kourtney said in the interview. "But then I would be like, 'I have nothing mean to say. I'm not a bitch anymore, and I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them.' … I would just start crying all the time."

After KUWTK ended, the famous family announced a new reality series with Hulu called The Kardashians. Set to premiere on April 14, the show will follow the biggest moments in the lives of Kourtney, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and "reveal the truth behind the headlines."

Kourtney said the break between filming KUWTK and The Kardashians "shifted the mindset" amongst the group of sisters.

She added, "When you're doing that [show] every single day, you don't have the space to take a break and be like, 'Wait, we actually love each other.' "

Going into the new show, Jenner said she understood that not all of her daughters operate the same way and recognized the boundaries Kourtney had set for herself.

"I think that we had to realize that not everyone is going to have that thing that kick-starts every morning at 5:00 a.m. and runs until you fall down at the end of the day. And that's me, that's Khloé, that's Kim, that's Kylie, that's Kendall," Jenner explained to Bustle. "And I think maybe we just expected to drag Kourtney right there along with us, whether she liked it or not, kicking and screaming.

"And she just had to say, 'Look, I want to set some boundaries. I have one life and I'd like to live it the way I want to live it,' " Jenner added.

And the adjustments seem to have paid off. Kourtney said she is "happier than I've ever been."