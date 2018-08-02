It’s been three years since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways — but no matter how much time passes, he will always be considered a part of her family.

After nine years together, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Disick split in July 2015. Since their breakup, both have found love with someone new: Kardashian, 39, with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and Disick, 35, with girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Though Kardashian and Disick are no longer romantically linked, they continue to co-parent their three children: sons Mason Dash, 8½, and Reign Aston, 3½, and daughter Penelope, 6.

“I think Scott will always be family, and so we really try to have a good relationship for the kids,” Kardashian told PEOPLE about Disick while promoting the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She also revealed that KUWTK audiences will catch a glimpse of how their relationships with their significant others has impacted their co-parenting rhythm.

“I think you’ll see that on the season a bit, but you know we really do our best to make the kids the priority,” she said.

In addition to appearing on KUWTK, Disick will soon be starring in his own E! reality show about his hobby of flipping home.

“It will probably come out next year, and it’s basically about me doing things that I’m interested in, which is buying and selling properties,” he told PEOPLE last weekend.

And as he embarks on this new endeavor, Kardashian will be cheering him on from the sidelines.

“I’m excited! I think that he’s great at that; it’s always been a passion of his,” she said. “He puts his own spin on the houses, so I think it’s amazing. I can’t wait to see it.”

With the season 15 premiere episode just days away, Kardashian also hinted that there will be lots of drama in store for viewers.

“I think this was probably our craziest fight that we’ve ever had,” she shared about an explosive moment between her and sister Kim Kardashian West.

She explained, “I think I’ve always been the sister who like I would just tell them like it is or if they said something to me, I’d just break them right down the fastest and make them upset and now I’ve been working on being more in touch with my feelings. I think I just couldn’t take it anymore. I just felt like we needed to make a change and not be so critical.”

“We’ve always been a family who will do anything for each other and we know that at the end of the day, but sometimes there’s criticism and I felt not good hanging out with them everyday and I couldn’t take it anymore,” said Kardashian. “So you’ll see in the season how it plays out.”

Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!