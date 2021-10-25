Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos from her engagement to Travis Barker, including a close-up of her gorgeous engagement ring

Kourtney Kardashian Reminisces on Travis Barker Proposal: 'Can't Believe This Was a Week Ago'

Kourtney Kardashian is lucky in love!

The Poosh founder, 42, reminisced on her romantic engagement to fiancé Travis Barker one week after he popped the question in Montecito, Calif.

"I can't believe this was a week ago @travisbarker 🌹," Kardashian posted on Instagram, sharing two snaps of herself lying in a pile of rose petals and flashing her stunning engagement ring.

In one photo, Kardashian covers her smile with her hand, showing off her black manicure and sleek bob haircut. In the second photo, she looks up at the camera with her new ring on full display.

Barker, 45, proposed to Kardashian at a beachside hotel Oct. 17. The Blink-182 drummer used a large arrangement of roses and candles on the beach to set the mood before proposing to his now fiancée, whom he's been dating since January.

Before getting down on one knee, Barker teamed up with jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz to create the perfect ring for Kardashian.

"It's a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone," Schwartz told PEOPLE, adding, "I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it. He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy."

After Barker asked Kardashian to marry him, a family friend opened up about the couple's exciting engagement, telling PEOPLE, "It was a complete surprise for Kourtney."

"Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret. The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways," the added. "They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there."

travis barker and kourtney kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Getty

The insider added that Kardashian is "ecstatic" about her engagement to Barker.

"She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him," they said.

On Wednesday, days after Barker proposed, Kardashian shared more pictures of their romantic moment on the beach on Instagram, writing, "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream."

Barker replied in the comments, writing, "Forever with you is a dream come true."

Kardashian has never been engaged or married before. She shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with her ex, Scott Disick.