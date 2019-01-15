Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She’d React If Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Got Engaged

January 15, 2019

Kourtney Kardashian is leaving the drama in 2018.

Appearing on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday night alongside Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney responded to a fan who said there were “rumors” that she was “terrified” of ex Scott Disick proposing to his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

When Cohen asked what her reaction would be if they did get engaged, Kourtney, 39, responded, “Congratulations!”

Kim chimed in, adding, “We vacation together. It’s all good!”

In late December, Kourtney, Disick and Richie went on a tropical getaway together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Kourtney and Disick’s three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — were also on the trip.

Disick, 35, had a sense of humor about traveling abroad with both his girlfriend and ex: “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY,” Disick captioned an Instagram image showing the trio relaxing on recliners — with Kourtney and Richie, 20, sitting beside him.

A week later, the trio was spotted stepping out in Aspen, Colorado.

A source told PEOPLE that as her relationship with Disick grows stronger, Richie is continuing to navigate the complicated family dynamic.

“She loves Scott and wants to be with him,” the source said. “She loves being around Scott and his kids.”

The insider also shared that Richie is happy to have built up some trust with Kourtney and “proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids.”

In the same appearance on What What Happens Live, Kim, 38, confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

After Cohen, who also recently announced he’s expecting his first child via surrogate, asked if she was “working on another child,” Kim responded, “we are.”

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,” Kim added. ““I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star also revealed the baby is due “sometime soon.”

