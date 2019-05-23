Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Most Proud' of Her Relationship with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

They’ve had their ups and downs, but Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are getting along better than ever.

Kardashian, 40, covers the latest issue of Paper magazine and opens up about where she stands with her ex and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20. According to Kardashian, their amicable relationship is “probably the thing I’m most proud of.”

Of her vacations with Disick, their three kids and Richie, Kardashian says, “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited.”

Kardashian and Disick, 35, ended their nine-year relationship almost four years ago, but they continue to co-parent sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 6. Disick and Richie have been dating for about a year and a half.

On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians earlier this month, Disick opened up about how Richie feels about the situation, squashing any speculation of a potential love triangle.

“Sofia knew going into this that I was extremely close with Kourtney,” he said. “She was like, ‘Listen, I will never get between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable.’ “

“She’s a better person than I am,” he added. “I thought for a very long time that I was going to live a very miserable life. I didn’t think that I was going to have happiness again. My biggest thing to Kourtney was no matter who we’re with, even though our children might not see everything, they do feel it and they can hear it and everyone needs to be okay with each other.”

At the end of the day, Disick maintained that he didn’t want to hurt or disrespect anyone.

“Sofia knows that we’re raising three kids together and until our kids are 100, I’ll still be making sure that Kourtney and my kids are a priority in my life,” he explained.

A source recently told PEOPLE that “as much as people would love there to be, there isn’t any drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney.”

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” the source said. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

And as for Disick and Richie? According to the source, the father of three is “beyond happy” in the relationship.

“She’s so good for him,” said the source.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!