Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Proud' of Her Body After Gaining 'a Few Pounds' While Social Distancing

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously shut down a fan who said she looked pregnant in her bikini photos

Kourtney Kardashian is loving her body!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 41, opened up about being "proud" of her figure in a Poosh YouTube video shared on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When a fan asked how she protects her mental health from cyberbullying, Kardashian referenced a recent incident in which she shut down an Instagram user after they said she looked pregnant in her bikini photos.

"I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body,' " she told viewers. "I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently, and that's my body, and I'm proud of it so that's how I respond to the negative comments."

While the Poosh founder has since brushed off that specific encounter, she admitted that it is "not always easy" to deal with negativity on social media.

"Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think kill them with kindness is kind of my motto," she said. "Try not to let those comments affect you and if they do and you know that, then don't look at comments. I know it's easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health."

Last week, Kardashian clapped back at one fan who assumed she is pregnant, thanks to Instagram photos of herself lounging around in a bikini and cow print button-down.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," Kardashian — who shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick — wrote at the time. "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian also recalled a comment asking if she was pregnant during an Instagram Live chat with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard last month, to which she replied at the time, "Put the blessing out there though" with a prayer-hands emoji.

“So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’ … I could’ve taken that offensively … but I know that I didn’t look pregnant,” she said of the photo, which showed her exposing her belly in an orange frock. “I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times.”

“It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively,” she added. “Instead, I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe.”