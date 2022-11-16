Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment

Travis Barker helps put now-wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker at ease — no matter how stressful the circumstance.

In PEOPLE' exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the couple makes their way to the 2022 Met Gala in New York City.

But on the car ride over, the 43-year-old Poosh founder — who was making her debut at the event — experiences some complications with her Thom Browne ensemble.

"They were still sewing me into my dress on the sprinter van," she tells the cameras.

Fortunately, Kourtney appears calm, cool and collected amid the chaos — and for that, she credits the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer for preventing her from stressing out.

"I know most people would probably have anxiety," she continues. "But having Travis just makes everything so much more enjoyable."

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

At one point, the famed rocker even helps apply a Band-Aid to make her shoes more comfortable for the event.

"The greatest things that Travis adds to my life is making the most of every moment and experience," she adds. "It's such a better way for me to live my life."

PEOPLE confirmed Kourtney and Travis' relationship in January 2021. That October, the twosome announced their engagement.

Kourtney and Travis got married in three different ceremonies, though it wasn't technically legal the first time they exchanged vows in April at a Las Vegas chapel. After tying the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, the pair had a third and final ceremony in Italy days later.

The planning of their lavish Italian wedding has been documented heavily on season 2 of The Kardashians.

The two have since blended their families. Kourtney shares son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick. Travis, on the other hand, shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

New episodes of The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.