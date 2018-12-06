Kourtney Kardashian Posts Sexy Photo on a Bed with Scott Disick: ‘Coparenting’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back in bed together — but it’s not what you think.

Sharing a silly look into how they make co-parenting work, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted an Instagram on Wednesday of the exes spending time with their daughter Penelope.

In the image, Kardashian, 39, lounged on a bed while wearing a glamorous black dress that showed off her fit frame, while in the background, Disick, 35, sat with their daughter on his lap.

“Coparenting,” she captioned the snap.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The mother of three’s sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner applauded the exes for finding a balance that works for them.

“At its finest right huuuuurrrrr,” commented the Good American co-founder, 34, while the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, added, “Ohhh” alongside a open mouth emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Although Kardashian and Disick have had their differences in the past, they’ve always prioritized their family.

Just last month, the pair had even had a family sleepover on the night before Thanksgiving, so they could both wake up in the same house with their children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — on the special holiday.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian 😩😢i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!” Kardashian captioned the shot.

Earlier that month, Kardashian also shared a photo from her recent Indonesian vacation, where Disick can be seen enjoying some family fun with their two sons.

In the photo, threw up the hang loose hand sign while wearing a turquoise bra top paired with green trousers. Meanwhile, Disick opted for a surf pose as Mason and Reign mimicked him.

Upon their return from Bali, Kourtney was spotted grabbing sushi at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, with Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

A source previously told PEOPLE Kardashian “doesn’t necessarily care to get to know Sofia better, but she feels she needs to because of the kids.”

The source added, “Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”