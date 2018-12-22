Kourtney Kardashian Strikes Sexy Pose on Santa Claus as She Asks for Lavish Gifts

Kourtney Kardashian is jokingly using her feminine wiles to get the most out of Santa Claus this year.

Getting into the holiday spirit, the mother of three on Saturday shared a silly Instagram post that found her striking a pose against a fake Santa at home.

As she leaned against the holiday decoration while wearing a sexy bedazzled strapless dress that clung to her fit frame, Kardashian, 39, opened up about some of the not-so-little items on her wishlist.

“So, I really love watches, and diamonds…a house on the beach?” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the image.

Kourtney Kardashian

Proud of her extensive holiday decorations, Kardashian gave her followers an in-depth tour of her impressive Christmas installation earlier this month.

In addition to five Christmas trees, Kardashian’s home features two polar bear statues and a massive pile of presents wrapped in brown paper and green ribbons.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile, her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 21, opted for a gold theme this year, and has showed off the 20-foot glittering metallic tree standing tall in the entryway of her home on numerous occasions.

The tree is adorned with large gold ball ornaments, countless glowing lights and even a gold-wrapped stand.

Although it’s a KarJenner tradition to flaunt their holiday decorations, Kim Kardashian West is still waiting for the perfect moment to reveal how she’s transformed her home.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, teased the unveiling of her festive home on Twitter earlier this week, writing “Wait until you see our Christmas decor. I’m gonna wait until Christmas Eve to show you guys! It’s sooooo good!!!”

While fans still have a few days to wait, seeing as how Kardashian-West is hosting the family’s annual Christmas Eve party this year, there should be no shortage of photos and videos.

“This year is the first year ever that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house. We’re taking it over from my mom,” Kardashian West told E! News earlier this month, explaining that Kris Jenner is “still throwing it, but it’s at our house.”

Discussing what prompted the change of scenery, the Kimoji creator said it simply came down to the fact that “we have a little bit more space.”