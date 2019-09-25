Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Her New Venture and Why She Won't Force Spirituality on Her Kids

They go through their fair share of ups and downs just like all siblings, but Kourtney Kardashian will always lean on her sisters.

The reality star, 40, just launched her new lifestyle and wellness website POOSH — also her daughter Penelope’s nickname — and talked with PEOPLE about her business-savvy sisters before her chat with long-time friend Allison Statter during the closing panel of Create & Cultivate‘s empowering women entrepreneurs event in San Francisco over the weekend.

“[My favorite sister] changes every day. Today it’s Khloe. Yesterday it was not Khloe,” she quipped during their panel. “Yesterday it was Kim.”

Kourtney’s POOSH has included personal stories from her and her family, including younger sister Kim Kardashian West’s tips for dealing with her psoriasis.

“It’s knowing that we are there for each other,” Kourtney tells PEOPLE exclusively of her bond with her siblings. “It’s just that kind of unconditional support that you can’t find everywhere. I think we all respect what the other have done and we are always here for each other.”

Image zoom Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Although, going it alone can also be a confidence builder. When she invited her sisters to the POOSH launch party, they couldn’t attend due to photo shoots, the Emmy Awards and travel schedules.

However, “we lean on each other for support,” she says. “I think doing such a successful event [with just my mom] made me stronger. It made me think, you know, that I could do it on my own.

“What feels authentic to me for a launch feels different to Kim, feels different to Kylie. So it’s nice to just have our own approaches,” she adds.

She says fans of her family’s show Keeping Up with the Kardashians will feel right at home when they visit her website, and she hopes it inspires women to join in the conversation.

“I feel like it was a big thing for me to only take on something my heart and soul was really in,” she explains, adding that her team is “all women.”

“We have our meetings and it is all women, including two of my best friends from high school. I just find that very empowering and it’s also a place where you find understanding,” she says. “It may be something to do with our kids, or things we are doing, it’s just nice to be able to talk about that at work.”

Another topic close to Kourtney’s heart? Her faith. POOSH includes a column from her pastors, and the addition was inspired by her own interest in creating conversations about spirituality.

“I have a lot of close friends who are pastors from going to great churches, and I was interested in how to incorporate spirituality and my beliefs into my children’s lives because my dad did such a great job of it with us,” she says. “I don’t want to be forceful with them, I want them to have an understanding of spirituality.”