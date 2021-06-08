Kourtney Kardashian Reposts Photo Showing a Vial of Boyfriend Travis Barker's Blood

Kourtney Kardashian is showing more love for Travis Barker.

On Monday, the 45-year-old musician posted an out-of-context snapshot on his Instagram Story featuring what appeared to be a tube of blood with his name and birthdate on it. Kardashian, 42, then re-posted the photo on her own Instagram Story, simply adding a black heart emoji over top the image.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though Barker didn't explain why he shared a picture of his blood, the upload comes almost three years after the artist was hospitalized and struggled with blood clots in his arms.

The blood clots even prevented him from drumming at the time, leading Blink-182 to postpone performances until Barker's health was cleared.

"Friends, Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in both arms and unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team. The situation is being closely monitored," the band wrote in a statement on Twitter in June 2018. "Due to this situation it is with great regret that the blink-182 'Kings of the Weekend' Las Vegas residency dates this weekend must be rescheduled."

Travis Barker Vial of blood on instagram Credit: Travis Barker Instagram

Travis Barker Vial of blood on instagram Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Barker then said in a statement, "Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can't perform for you guys this weekend. I hope to be back as soon as I can." He told E! News at the time that he had about "30 [clots] in my right hand and arm and I have about 10 in my left so I'm just waiting for them to clear up. I'm on blood thinners."

That September 2018, the band canceled their fall tour since Barker wasn't yet medically cleared to perform. Barker said in a statement that "unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great."

Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From Barker tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Utah, the two haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.

Kourtney Kardashian ; Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker | Credit: Getty (2)