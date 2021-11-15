The reality star's tribute to the Blink-182 drummer comes after the couple was spotted packing on the PDA at pal Simon Huck's wedding on Saturday night

Kourtney Kardashian Pays Tribute to Travis Baker on His 46th Birthday: 'My Favorite Everything'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated the drummer's 46th birthday with plenty of PDA!

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, 42, paid tribute to her fiancé on Instagram Sunday with a carousel of sweet photos of the couple hand-in-hand — and at one point nose-to-nose — alongside a special birthday message.

"I f------ love you more than anything. My favorite everything," Kourtney captioned the collection of images. "Happy birthday to you my baby!"

In the comment section, Barker replied, "You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."

Kourtney's sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian also chimed in with separate birthday shoutouts in the comment.

"The cutest ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Trav," wrote Kim, 41.

Khloé, 37, added, "Happy birthday Travis! Such a sweet birthday message! You guys deserve the best."

On Saturday, Kourtney was seen straddling a smiling Barker on a couch at Simon Huck's wedding while "All The Small Things" by the drummer's band Blink-182 played in the background.

In one clip shared on Instagram, the couple kisses twice while other partygoers dance around them.

Barker proposed to Kourtney on Oct. 17 on the beach in Montecito, Calif. The couple was surrounded by an elaborate arrangement of roses and candles when the Blink-182 rocker got down on one knee and popped the question.

PEOPLE previously confirmed Kourtney and Barker's relationship in January. The couple later made their romance Instagram official in February shortly after Valentine's Day.

The couple hasn't shied away from PDA in the months since they first went public with their relationship either.