Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Parties with Luka Sabbat, 20, in Chicago: 'She's Head Over Heels'

Just one day after stepping out with a new man in Los Angeles, Kourtney Kardashian took her budding romance on the road.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, and Luka Sabbat, 20, had a whirlwind evening in Chicago on Saturday. The duo partied at the opening of TAO Chicago before heading to the opening of Chicago’s FOUND Hotel, a source tells PEOPLE.

At TAO, the mom of three hung out with pals Malika Haqq, Jonathan Cheban and Dave Grutman. A TAO partygoer tells PEOPLE that though Kardashian and Sabbat did not display PDA, “they were close to each other, and there was a sense of chemistry as the two were laughing and having fun together all night.”

RELATED: Scott Disick Apologizes to Kourtney Kardashian After Introducing Sofia Richie to Their Kids

Grutman posted a photo of the glitzy gathering on Instagram — and Kim Kardashian West “liked” the picture. Kardashian wore a metallic dress, while Sabbat, an actor and model who has appeared on grown-ish, kept it casual in a sweatshirt.

Kourtney Kardashian Jeff Schear/Getty Images for TAO Chicago

Malika Haqq and Kourtney Kardashian Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Malika Haqq and Kourtney Kardashian

An onlooker at FOUND Hotel tells PEOPLE that Kardashian arrived at the hotel’s Blind Dragon, where she and Sabbat mingled next to the DJ booth with friends, around 11:30 p.m. and wrapped up her night at 2:00 a.m.

Kardashian is spending time with Sabbat in the wake of her split from Younes Bendjima, which PEOPLE confirmed in August.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian and Sabbat have been secretly dating for more than a month. “All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka,” the source says. “None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s ‘Ashamed’ of Her ‘Disgusting’ Family: ‘It’s Just Gross’

On Friday, Kardashian and Sabbat stepped out at The Nice Guy and Chateau Marmont in L.A. A source tells PEOPLE, “Luka had his arm around Kourtney, and they were flirting.”

Luka Sabbat and Kourtney Kardashian in L.A. SplashNews.com

RELATED: Watch Kourtney and Khloé Surprise Kim Kardashian with a Flash Mob: ‘I’m Literally Going to Cry’

Sabbat has been in the Kardashian orbit for some time: He was invited to Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party in August and attended the Kardashians’ Labor Day party earlier this month.

After Kardashian called it quits with Bendjima, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship tested the mom of three’s bond with her famous sisters.

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” the source said. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”

The source continued, “This could be a really positive thing for her relationship with her family.”