Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Everything Is Such a Liability' Now to Law Student Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian is laying down the law on her famous siblings now that she has begun her studies according to older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

On Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kourtney sat down with the famed talk show host and opened up about how her sister has changed since beginning her law education.

“Everything is such a liability,” Kourtney said of Kim’s new law training. “When we were at one of our Sunday services that Kanye throws … they used to be indoors … and she’s like ‘Oh my gosh this is such a liability.’ “

The POOSH creator continued, “She just knows all these laws now … it’s annoying.”

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she’s studying to become a lawyer and decided last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

In addition to chatting about Kim, Kourtney also addressed her sister Khloé Kardashian’s up-and-down relationship with NBA star, Tristan Thompson.

“I know what it’s like to want to make your family stay together because I worked really hard at that for many years,” the 40-year-old said referring to her own experience with her ex, Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children. “She’s very strong and I just feel like she’s in a really good place. I think she’s just, ‘This is what’s happening right now.’ I think she’s really good at dealing with her emotions. I think moments like this really bring our family closer together and you realize how important family is.”

Added Kourtney: “That’s the best she can do. And she’s the best mother to her daughter, and that’s where all her energy is going.”