Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Not Perfect' for Drinking Water Out of a Plastic Bottle

Kourtney Kardashian is the first to admit that she’s not perfect when it comes to maintaining sustainable habits, but that doesn’t mean the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t up to try, try again.

On Sunday night’s episode, Kourtney, 40, and Kim Kardashian West hold a series of meetings to discuss the clean up of the contaminated Santa Susanna Field Laboratory northwest of Los Angeles known as one of the most polluted areas of the United States.

While at one point in the episode, Kourtney encouraged Kim, 39, to curb her plastic water bottle habit, Kourtney herself ended up using a single-use plastic later on in the episode, as seen in a fan’s tweeted screen grab Sunday night.

“I was in Kim’s office and that’s all that was there,” Kourtney wrote in response to the fan on Twitter who pointed out the incongruity of Kourtney’s words and actions.

“And no I’m not perfect, but I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true,” Kourtney reflected in the tweet.

The conversation about creating sustainable habits came after Kourtney and Kim met with a group of mother activists in favor of getting the lab cleaned up as soon as possible because of its negative effects on community health.

I was in Kim's office and that's all that was there 😹 and no I'm not perfect, but I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true. #KUWTK https://t.co/Fp0b1K8Lvr — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) December 2, 2019

“We’re trying to change the law. You do need to change, too,” Kourtney told Kim just before another meeting with California State Senator Henry Stern to discuss the laboratory, which has been sitting contaminated for several years, according to NBC News.

“With water bottles? Okay, you’re right,” Kim said after sipping from an Essentia water bottle.

“I’m only having these from now on,” Kourtney said, holding up a multi-use bottle.

But despite Kourtney’s resolution, the mother of three was spotted later on in the episode drinking from a plastic water bottle.

While Kourtney admitted she slipped up by using the plastic bottle, she and Kim turned their words into actions later on in the episode, and attended an event meant to raise awareness and put pressure on lawmakers to do what they promised and clean up the contaminated area.

“It finally seems like there’s been some movement to really make all the parties responsible for actually cleaning up the site,” Kourtney said in a confessional during the episode.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction, but I know there’s a long way to go, so Kourtney and I will definitely continue to use our voice and help out in any way that we can,” Kim added.