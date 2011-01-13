Kourtney Kardashian: New Show Is Mason-Free

"It kind of weirded me out to have him on camera," she tells PEOPLE of keeping her son off her latest show

He graced the cameras on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but little Mason Dash Disick is taking a break from the small screen – for now.

“You’re not going to see Mason,” Kourtney Kardashian tells PEOPLE, regarding her and Scott Disick’s son appearing on the family’s latest E! series, Kourtney & Kim Take New York. “Scott and I decided not to have him on the show this season.”

Kardashian, who gets “weirded out to have [Mason] on camera,” says, “he can’t make the decision if he wants to be involved in this craziness or not.”

Once the show – which airs Jan. 23 – concluded filming, the first-time mommy had no regrets about keeping Mason, 1, away from all the cameras.

“I think we made a good decision to leave him off the show because it was really crazy and really hectic any time we left the hotel,” the reality starlet, 31, explains. “There was massive paparazzi, so we tried to keep him as protected as possible.”

But the little one’s TV hiatus may not be permanent. “I think we’ll take it season by season with Mason,” Kardashian says. “We’ll see how it goes and how we’re feeling at the time.”