Kourtney Kardashian Makes Out with Boyfriend Travis Barker in Steamy PDA Snapshots: 'My Baby'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not shy about showing off their love.

On Thursday evening, the 42-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a set of PDA-filled photos on Instagram that showed the reality star making out with her Blink-182 drummer beau, 45.

Seen in what appears to be a recording studio, Kardashian simply captioned the set of photos with an array of different emojis, while Barker shared the post on his own Instagram Story.

In the comments section, Barker responded to the steamy photos, writing, "My baby❤️‍🔥," as Khloé Kardashian chimed in, adding, "🥵🥵🥵🥵."

Elsewhere, Addison Rae commented a string of fire emojis as Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, commented, "My favorite couple ❤️."

Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From Barker tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Utah, the two haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has gotten the seal of approval from Kardashian's family.

"Her family and friends all really like him," the source said. "Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Back in April, Kardashian and Barker shared a similar sultry photograph that was taken during a romantic trip to Utah's Amangiri resort.

In the steamy shot, Barker can be seen lifting a bikini-clad Kardashian in his arms as they share a smooch in the middle of the desert.

"Just Like Heaven," Kardashian captioned the shot on her Instagram, to which Barker replied in the comments section, "EVERYTHING."

At the time, the couple also shared pictures from what appeared to be a cheeky game of Bananagrams to their respective Instagram Stories.