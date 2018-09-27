Kourtney Kardashian Smiles as She Leaves Church with Luka Sabbat in Los Angeles

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were spotted together again.

On Wednesday, the two were all smiles as they left a Hillsong church service in Los Angeles before grabbing dinner at Crossroads, with Sabbat wearing a black hat emblazoned with “Kardashian” in gold cursive.

Sources recently told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 39, and Sabbat, a 20-year-old actor and model who has appeared on grown-ish, started getting flirty after her split from Younes Bendjima, 25.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka,” said one source. “None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down-to-earth and good guy.”

Sabbat has been in the Kardashian orbit for some time: He was invited to Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party in August and also attended the Kardashians’ Labor Day party with pal Bella Hadid.

But that’s not the only family friend Kardashian has been spending one-on-one time with. Earlier this week, she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with Fai Khadra, brother of it girl twins and DJ duo Simi and Haze.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick, split from Bendjima this summer. In the wake of their breakup, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship drove a wedge between Kardashian and her sisters.

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” the source said. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”